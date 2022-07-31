Goat, lamb and turkey sale

Anna Livestock member Iris Canan, 15, of Anna, daughter of Carmen and Jon Canan, sells her grand champion market goat at the 2022 Shelby County Fair on Saturday, July 30.

Botkins Livestock member Mae Homan, 11, of Botkins, daughter of Fred and Billie Homan, sells her reserve grand champion market gilt at the 2022 Shelby County Fair on Saturday, July 30.

Starting Farmers member Dane Moniaci, 12, of Sidney, son of Meghan and Joe Moniaci, sells the grand champion market turkey at the 2022 Shelby County Fair on Saturday, July 30.

Starting Farmers member Jonathan Moniaci, 10, of Sidney, son of Meghan and Joe Moniaci, sells the reserve grand champion market turkey at the 2022 Shelby County Fair on Saturday, July 30.

Anna Livestock member Abigail Barhorst, 15, of Botkins, daughter of BJ and Lauren Barhorst, sells the grand champion market lamb at the 2022 Shelby County Fair on Saturday, July 30.

Fort Loramie Livestock member Makenna Snider, 17, of Fort Loramie, daughter of Luke and Jennifer Snider, sells the reserve grand champion market lamb at the 2022 Shelby County Fair on Saturday, July 30.

