Champion trail and more

Happy Trails member Kendall Reese, 16, of Jackson Center, daughter of Jeremy and Erin Reese, won grand champion trail, grand champion western riding, and reserve grand champion reining at the 2022 Shelby County Fair.

Trail Riders members, left to right, Madalynn Wooddell, 10, of Sidney, Chloe Alexander, 11, of Piqua, and Maddyn Stewart, 10, of Sidney, won class champion groom and clean, 8-13, at the 2022 Shelby County Fair. Madalynn is the daughter of Rob and Misty Wooddell. Chloe is the daughter of Cody and Lindsey Alexander and Sarah Hemry. Maddyn Stewart is the daughter of James and Andrea Stewart.

Trailriders member Madalynn Wooddell, 10, of Sidney, daughter of Rob and Misty Wooddell, won moving and dummy breakaway roping, ages 8-13, at the 2022 Shelby County Fair.

Trailriders 4-H Club member Chloe Alexander, 11, of Piqua, daughter of Cody and Linsey Alexander, and Sarah Hemry, won skillathon – horses high score award, ages 8-11, at the 2022 Shelby County Fair.

Trailriders member Madalynn Wooddell, 10, of Sidney, daughter of Rob and Misty Wooddell, won costume class, ages 8-13 at the 2022 Shelby County Fair.

Fort Loramie Livestock member Lydia Poeppelman, 11, of Fort Loramie, daughter of Chris and Jenny Poeppelman, won grand champion pygmy goat wether at the 2022 Shelby County Fair.

Shelby County Livestock member Brianna Fitzgerald, 18, of Jackson Center, daughter of Rebecca Fitzgerald, won electricity best exhibit, outstanding of the day and state fair qualifier at the 2022 Shelby County Fair.

Successful member Wesley Middleton, 12, of Sidney, son of Alan and Susan Middleton, won outstanding of the day and state fair qualifier for tractor operations at the 2022 Shelby County Fair.

