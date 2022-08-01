Outstanding exhibitor and more

Dog Gone member Lauren Thornhill, 18, of Anna, daughter of Ron and Carin Thornhill, won number one, senior B, best in showmanship at the 2022 Shelby County Fair.

Scissors to Sheep member Kelsi Hiler, 13, of Sidney, daughter of Mike and Mindy Hiler, won outstanding of the day and state fair qualifier in creative arts – string art at the 2022 Shelby County Fair.

Scissors to Sheep member Ella Michael, 11, of Sidney, daughter of Ted and Janay Michael, won outstanding of the day, state fair qualifier, best construction in class and overall best construction with terrific tops at the 2022 Shelby County Fair.

Starting Farmers 4-H Club member Maryssa Smith, 16, of Maplewood, daughter of Amanda and Adrian Castellanos, won grand champion market goat rate of gain at the 2022 Shelby County Fair.

Successful member Ezra Alexander, 13, of Sidney, daughter of Jamie Alexander, and Derek and Jen Alexander, won grand champion dam and daughter pygmy goats.

Anna Livestock member Abby Barhorst, 15, of Botkins, daughter of BJ and Lauren Barhorst, won grand champion commercial ewe at the 2022 Shelby County Fair. Holding the banner is her sister, Avery Barhorst, 12.

Paw Prints member Alexandrea Scheele, 15, of Anna, daughter of Sam Schmidt, won outstanding exhibitor, skillathon, you and your dog, rally, poster, first in obedience, second in showmanship and overall obedience, and AICC trick dog at the 2022 Shelby County Fair.