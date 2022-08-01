Board thanks Boeke for service

MINSTER – The Minster Board of Education thanked the retiring superintendent for her years of service during its July 18 meeting. Brenda Boeke served 37 years in education and 11 years as Minster superintendent.

She said, “As I stand in the mirror reflecting on my journey with Minster Schools, I see all that we’ve accomplished as a team. Each and every day brought with it celebrations and challenges. Every accomplishment and setback allowed us the unique opportunity to discover, grow and meaningfully achieve another level of learning. I will forever be grateful to every person who I have come in contact with during my tenure here. Although I am looking forward to the next chapter of my life I am going to miss all of you. I wish nothing but the best for the Minster School District. I want to say good luck to Josh Meyer as he transitions into the Superintendent position. I have been impressed with his initiative and response since being named superintendent in May. I look forward to seeing what the future holds for Minster Schools.”

Elementary principal Leanne Keller said the spring Ohio Testing in ELA show their students performed well in comparison to the state and to other area districts. She submitted for board approval the updated book bills for the elementary students. She noted Chromebook fees have been eliminated due to purchasing through the Emergency Connectivity Fund. She said a small fee of $3.50 was added for social studies in grades 3-6 for materials which support the Gallopade curriculum the school has in place. She added other minor adjustments reflect price fluctuations for items such as binders. Finally, she shared Back to School Night is planned for Monday, Aug. 22.

Junior-Senior high school principal Austin Kaylor said 98% of the sophomore class met the competency score on the ELA assessment which is a graduation requirement for this class. He also said results of the ACT and AP assessments had showed students performed well in comparison to other schools.

Sandy Schulze, board representative to the TriStar Advisory Board, said the board met to discuss the progress toward TriStar becoming its own career collaborative, out from under Celina Schools, which is TriStar’s fiscal agent. Nine school districts in Mercer and Auglaize County make up the TriStar Career Compact. The districts seek equal representation when making decision regarding TriStar.

In facility project updates, Boeke said prep work for the sidewalk in front of the stadium and around the track on the east side has begun. She also said paving of the parking lot north of the high school and the west lot in front of the elementary school is scheduled to take place this month. Additionally, the replacement of 160 boards in the stadium bleachers and the sound system replacement in the stadium is schedule to take place yet this summer. The Athletic Boosters are paying a portion of the stadium projects.

Under personnel action, the board accepted the resignation of Leanne Keller as the elementary principal and granted her request to transfer to the data literacy coach (.5) and library aide (.5).

They also rescinded Cindy Nelson’s part time teaching and part time aide contract and approved her full time teaching contract. Additionally, the board approved hiring Dannielle Muhlenkamp as a kindergarten teacher and Sharon Ernst as a long term substitute for a maternity leave this fall.

The board raised the sub teacher pay to $110 for the 2022-23 school year and set the technology coordinators salary for $75,000 for the 2022-23 school year. The board accepted the resignation of Ryan Grillot as maintenance supervisor. Twenty-four sub bus drivers were approved and two sub van drivers were approved. Additionally, 16 supplemental positions were filled.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

