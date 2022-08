Alivia Brown, right, 11, attempts to stick a ball to velcro spots and win a prize as Evan Myers, both of Sidney, watches at the Meaningful Life Ministries Block Party on Saturday, July 30. Alivia is the daughter of Tyler and Ashley Brown.

Alivia Brown, right, 11, attempts to stick a ball to velcro spots and win a prize as Evan Myers, both of Sidney, watches at the Meaningful Life Ministries Block Party on Saturday, July 30. Alivia is the daughter of Tyler and Ashley Brown. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/08/web1_SDN080322ChurchParty.jpg Alivia Brown, right, 11, attempts to stick a ball to velcro spots and win a prize as Evan Myers, both of Sidney, watches at the Meaningful Life Ministries Block Party on Saturday, July 30. Alivia is the daughter of Tyler and Ashley Brown. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News