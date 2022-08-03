Support group for widows, widowers offered

ST. HENRY — Rediscovering Joy: A Group for Widows and Widowers will hold their next meeting on Monday, Aug. 8, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

The group meets on the second Monday of every month at the R & R Fabrications, Inc. meeting room located at 601 E. Washington St. in St. Henry. The entrance is on the west side of the R & R Fabrications building, off of Linn St.

In addition to monthly meetings, the group also offers a variety of social outings for members. In August, the group will be touring the Eldora Speedway.

For more information, please call or text Judy at 419-733-5629 or Mary at 419-678-8830. Email is also available at [email protected] New members are always welcome.