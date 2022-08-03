SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of July 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Eric S. Jones, 33, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $211 fine.

Branden A. Taylor, 29, of Celina, was charged with speeding, $211 fine.

Devin R. Barker, 18, of Sidney, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Christian Reed Addington, 26, of Lexington, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Ambrosia L. Barker, 45, of Sidney, was charged with no operator’s license and speeding, $150 fine.

Juan Godinez Acosta, 42, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, dismissed, $136 fine.

Joseph A. Bledsoe, 33, of Celina, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Barbara E. Beaver, 45, of Piqua, was charged with seat belt violation, $122 fine.

William Bohlen, 34, of Sidney, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

John Adam Freytag, 31, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Chadwick R. Bringman, 51, of Elmore, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kayla Brown, 21, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Hui Yuang, 25, of Brooklyn, New York, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Randal York, 64, of Saint John, Virgin Islands, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Sidney Michaela Waselenko, 27, of Batavia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Matthew Bryce Wyman, 25, of Perrysburg, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Sheridan E. Sparks, 18, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Steven M. Young II, 25, of Sidney, was charged with reasonable control, $136 fine.

William W. Rolling, 53, of Louisville, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Elaina L. Carlisle, 41, of Dallas, Texas, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Trent David Kahle, 39, of Elida, was charged with failure to file registration, $130 fine.

Makenna Rose Chappell, 20, of Kirkwood, Missouri, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Trey Stephen Nienberg, 21, of Ottawa, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Sharon Thi Vu, 27, of Old Hickory, Tennessee, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Angela Bernice Collins, 46, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jenna Leigh Stevens, 21, of New Paris, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Bryce Allen Staudt, 18, of Covington, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

David Maxwell Stafford Jr., 43, of Houston, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Margaret Smith, 40, of Bradford, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

William T. Smedley, 23, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jacqueline Lenore Deininger, 21, of Northfield, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Isaac Christopher Edelmann, 18, of Sidney, was charged with right of way/private driveway/alley, $136 fine.

Todd M. Kelly, 27, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, dismissed, $111 fine.

Hiram Edward Roberts II, 24, of Tipp City, was charged with driving under suspension, $188 fine.

Cody M. Orput, 30, of Port Jefferson, was charged with reckless operation, $205 fine.

Jonathan Tyler Sauder, 26, of Elida, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Joseph S. Cookson, 36, of Troy, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Sonya Lynn Craig, 44, of Hebron, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Heather D. Daniels, 33, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Amy Lynn Davis, 47, of Washington Court House, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Johvon D. Jester, 40, of Russia, was charged with speeding and distracted driving enhancement, latter charge dismissed, $131 fine.

Pineda Revolorio, 26, of Springfield, was charged with no operator’s license and failure to file registration, $180 fine.

Kelly S. Duffner, 35, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Susan Louise Eichenauer, 55, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Teresa Eley, 63, of Cincinnati, was charged with failure to file registration, $130 fine.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

