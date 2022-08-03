Huffman encourages Ohioans to take advantage of sales tax holiday

COLUMBUS—Senate President Matt Huffman, R-Lima, wants to remind everyone across the state, and families living in the 12th Senate District, to make the most of the upcoming back-to-school sales tax holiday, Aug. 5-7.

“Over the years, the sales tax holiday has proven to be an effective tool to relieve some of the financial burden of the start of a new school year,” said Huffman. “With many families struggling with rising costs of goods and services, I encourage parents and teachers to take advantage of this opportunity to keep more of their hard-earned dollars, while ensuring our kids are prepared to return to the classroom.”

In the 132nd General Assembly, Huffman co-sponsored Senate Bill 226, which created a permanent three-day sales tax “holiday” each August, during which sales of clothing and school supplies are exempt from sales and use tax.

For more information on Ohio’s sales tax holiday this weekend, visit https://tax.ohio.gov/help-center/faqs/sales-and-use-tax-sales-tax-holiday/sales%20and-use-tax-sales-tax-holiday.