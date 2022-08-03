Reaching out

Sidney Tactical Response Team member Matt Dembski, center, helps Jaxson Agner, 8, of Sidney, try on one of the vests that Tactical Response Team members wear. Watching is Sidney Tactical Response Team member Jim Luana. Dembski and Luana were showing kids the tools of their trade at National Night Out event on the courtsquare. The event was held on Tuesday, Aug., 2. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and Sidney Fire Department also took part along with a variety of other businesses and organizations. Jaxson is the son of Melissa Agner.

Sidney Tactical Response Team member Matt Dembski, center, helps Jaxson Agner, 8, of Sidney, try on one of the vests that Tactical Response Team members wear. Watching is Sidney Tactical Response Team member Jim Luana. Dembski and Luana were showing kids the tools of their trade at National Night Out event on the courtsquare. The event was held on Tuesday, Aug., 2. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and Sidney Fire Department also took part along with a variety of other businesses and organizations. Jaxson is the son of Melissa Agner. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/08/web1_SDN080422BlockPolice.jpg Sidney Tactical Response Team member Matt Dembski, center, helps Jaxson Agner, 8, of Sidney, try on one of the vests that Tactical Response Team members wear. Watching is Sidney Tactical Response Team member Jim Luana. Dembski and Luana were showing kids the tools of their trade at National Night Out event on the courtsquare. The event was held on Tuesday, Aug., 2. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and Sidney Fire Department also took part along with a variety of other businesses and organizations. Jaxson is the son of Melissa Agner. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News