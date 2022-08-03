Sidney-based commercial cleaning business brings experience and diligence

SIDNEY – A commercial cleaning business recently started serving Sidney, and the owner’s experience and hands-on attitude might just sweep away the competition.

Courtney Smith started CMS Commercial Cleaning in September of 2021 after spending 20 years in cleaning jobs, including as a general cleaner, floor care technician, sanitation supervisor, housekeeping supervisor and accounts manager.

“I have always wanted to start a business. My husband Mike encouraged me to just go for it. Stop dreaming and wishing and make it a reality. So I went for it and have never been happier and very appreciative to my customers who have supported my dream and choose to support their local small businesses,” Smith said. “I was definitely nervous and scared to put all our savings into start-up and being unsure of when I would be able to replace that money. I wanted my son to see me go after my dream and I am very thankful I did.”

The business currently has seven employees and five accounts. The accounts can be short-term or long-term depending on the needs of the client, and services include general cleaning, stripping and waxing floors and window cleaning. The business is also licensed, insured and Bureau of Workers’ Compensation (BWC) certified, and they are a new member of the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce.

“Every company should be insured to protect their company, employees and clients. Companies that hire me want to know if an accident happens, they are not held liable and that I have coverage to protect my employees if an injury occurs,” Smith said. “With cleaning there is a lot of lifting, twisting and bending, which can lead to injury if not mindful of their movements.”

When asked what would set her business apart from the competition, Smith mentioned that she is always active at her accounts to help and ensure the cleaning is done properly.

“My business is woman-owned and I am very proud of that. I believe in taking the time to properly train my employees and work with them to succeed as well,” Smith said. “I am very hands-on with my accounts. I am at every one daily doing walk throughs or just giving a helping hand.”

Smith expressed gratitude for her husband, son and accounts for their support in this venture and her employees for their dedication and hard work.

“I’m so excited to be a part of the growth in my hometown,” Smith said.

For more information about CMS Commercial Cleaning, visit the Facebook page.

