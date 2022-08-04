SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of July 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Jonthan David Fosnaugh, 37, of Berne, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Joseph Andrew Hall, 42, of Franklin, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Zachary James Nevitt, 37, of Louisville, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Joseph R. Schutz, 39, of Pleasant Hill, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Stanton James Hannie, 24, of Leo, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Eduardo Rubelino Hernandez Sanchez, 35, of Ansonia, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

David Leland Hoskins, 59, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

James Houston Jr., 76, of Mobile, Alabama, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Max A. Hoying, 20, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jack T. Hoyt, 21, of Rochester, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Travis Eugene Johnson, 41, of Knoxville, Tennessee, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Rahul Katamneni, 24, of Fairborn, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Robert Edward Kramig IV, 63, of Naples, Florida, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Ike Thomas Ricker, 36, of Jackson Center, was charged with seat belt violation, $122 fine.

Constance Anne Dunlap, 77, of Howell, Michigan, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.

Norman Lynn Shrock, 19, of Goshen, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Douglas James Seger, 29, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

George Lawson Bell, 58, of Louisville, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Thomas Scott Rumple, 22, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Angela Marie Pratt, 46, of Sterling Heights, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Ethan Thomas Potts, 20, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, amended to operating an unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.

Dan Christian, 57, of Brodhead, Kentucky, was charged with operating at a stop and yield sign, $136 fine.

Shawn Michael Madden Jr., 29, of Covington, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Sabrina Marie Black, 23, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Andrew Charles Platfoot, 33, of Leesburg, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Cloe Lynn-Taylor Pennix, 31, of Detroit, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Donald A. Bowsher, 33, of Grove City, was charged with speeding, $261 fine.

Toni Morris, 62, of Toledo, was charged with unsafe operation around an emergency vehicle, $130 fine.

Cameron Wade Mizell, 32, of Spencer, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Ryohei Ishikawa Miura, 41, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Ethan M. Mead, 19, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Shayla Shanae McWilson, 22, of Cleveland, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Spencer McDonald, 19, of Fremont, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kaitlyn McBride, 30, of New Paris, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Damian T. Mason, 41, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Alyaan Asim Malik, 19, of Milton, Ontario, Canada, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Josiah J. Schroer, 22, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Ashlynn Weigandt, of Anna, was charged with prohibited parking places, $76 fine.

Edward Thomas Cameron, 20, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Kalip I. Crawford, 18, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $188 fine.

David Anthony Moore, 30, of Tipp City, was charged with operating an unsafe vehicle, $130 fine.

Richard T. Rannells, 58, of Piqua, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Austin Joseph Cordonnier, 18, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Ethan Michael Kidder, 21, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Amy M. Jones, 46, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, dismissed, $111 fine.

Theodore Oren Pickerill II, 59, of Hamilton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Cody J. Strunk, 27, of Piqua, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Ann Maria Wammes-Weiskittel, 65, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Rhonda G. McDermit, 55, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

