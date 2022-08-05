Outdoors skills program planned

SIDNEY — The Call of the Wild, a youth outdoor skills program, will be held Saturday, Aug. 13, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The event is sponsored by the Shelby County Libraries and the Kiwanis Club of Sidney,

Caleb Thompson will be the instructor for the class, which is open to children ages 9 and up. An outdoor skills instructor, Thompson will discuss a few outdoor-themed books indoors at Amos Memorial Library, 230 E. North St., Sidney, and then go outside to teach outdoor and survival skills hands-on.

A few of the skills he will teach include building a warm shelter from natural materials around you; build trap like Katniss from the “Hunger Games” and make a survival fish trap from a plastic water bottle to take home with you; make trail markers in case you’re lost in the wilderness; and learn how to signal a plane for rescue.

There will be a “survivor’s lunch” and each participant should being a sack lunch and drink with them.

Registration is preferred and space is limited. There is no cost for the program. To register, call 937-492-8354.