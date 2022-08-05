Treasurer announces August Compass Award honorees

COLUMBUS — Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague has announced Compass Award honorees for August. The monthly recognition program commends organizations, programs, and individuals across the state who are working to guide Ohioans toward financial literacy and empowerment.

“A strong understanding of financial basics and fundamentals is a cornerstone to achieving long-term success,” Sprague said. “Our August Compass Award honorees are preparing Ohio’s next generation with the personal finance and decision-making skills needed for a bright future. We’re proud to shine a light on these efforts as students start heading back to the classroom this month.”

Compass Award honorees for August include Bridges to College in Darke County and HARCATUS in Harrison, Carroll and Tuscarawas counties.

Through partnerships and collaboration with area school districts and institutions of higher education, Bridges to College provides programming to help area students and their parents navigate higher education decisions in area schools. Efforts include higher education guidance for elementary students, visits to various institutions of higher education for middle and high school students, financial aid education programs, and information for parents and students regarding choices related to higher education and career exploration. Additionally, the organization awards needs-based scholarships that also require demonstrated academic achievement and service to the local community.

HARCATUS is a non-profit community action organization that offers the Youth Employment Services (YES) program, which is provided to youth ages 16 to 24. Through the YES program, participants have the opportunity to improve leadership and financial literacy skills, while also gaining work experience and earning an income. A life coach helps participants reach personal and career goals. The program also provides various support services to help participants have greater stability and remove barriers to employment.

The Y.E.S. program is funded by the Workforce Initiative Association through grants from the Employment and Training Division of the Department of Labor.