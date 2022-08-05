SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of July 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Tony Christon Jr., 21, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Sonny Michael Puthoff, 24, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Michelle Renae Barhorst, 50, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Joshua Mallon Krulwich Klatt, 43, of Dayton, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $130 fine.

Lawrence Emory Albert, 74, of Pemberton, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.

Joseph A. Jeffries, 58, of St. Marys, was charged with driving within lanes/continuous lines, $136 fine.

Danielle Marie Berning, 20, of Houston, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jared James Williams, 25, of Jackson Center, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Krystal N. Mustain, 39, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Kay Hunt, 72, of Sidney, was charged with operating at a stop and yield sign, $136 fine.

Cody James Andrew Moore, 30, of Quincy, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Bradley Jordan Cox, 26, of Brookville, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Kaniya Marcus, 20, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

David A. Cole, 58, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.

Shannon A. Palmer, 37, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Stephen J. Bryant, 41, of Miamisburg, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.

Sarah Rose Bell, 18, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Carmen M. Baker, 24, of Centerville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Tamara A. Tipple, 64, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Shelley Kay Schaurer, 55, of Englewood, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Levi Brubaker, 33, of Eaton, was charged with reasonable control, $136 fine.

Wesley W. Sanders, 63, of Minster, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.

Rachelle Joleen Brown, 30, of Columbus, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Melissa R. Dues, 48, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Denise K. Holmes, 66, of Port Clinton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Deann Kay Lemon, 50, of Geneva, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Betty C. Kohli, 82, of St. Marys, was charged with right of way when turning left, $136 fine.

Ross E. McWhorter, 26, of West Milton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

John Freytag, 28, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Kahlie Brooke Paoletti, 25, of Hudson, was charged with speeding, $130 fine.

Eric R. Williams, 33, of Greenville, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Brittney Nichole Zerkle, 31, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, dismissed, $111 fine.

Ralph Denny Rhoades, 77, of Batavia, was charged with turn and stop signals, $130 fine.

Matthew James McCormick, 40, of Kettering, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jodi L. Cantrell, 49, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Stephanie S. Jannides, 50, of Mason, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Joseph Turner, 55, of Fort Loramie, was charged with turning at intersections, $136 fine.

Cassandra Marie DeJesus, 24, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, dismissed, $111 fine.

Wesley J. McPhaul, 58, of Dayton, was charged with failure to reinstate license, $213 fine.

Nicholas A. Siegrist, 30, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Bernice J. Sherman, 79, of Angola, Indiana, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Jerry R. Ross, 29, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Thomas Emerson Thornton Jr., 56, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Teresa Lynn Lyme, 69, of Jackson Center, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Alex R. Seger, 23, of Russia, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Clarissa Mary Nanik, 23, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Thomas A. Meyer, 25, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $211 fine.

Adam Conner, 24, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

