SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of July 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Karysa J. York, 28, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Keshawn Jair Cortes Stafford, 25, of Troy, was charged with driving under suspension, failure to file registration and contempt, $157 fine.

Jayden Dalton, 19, of Sherwood, was charged with no operator’s license, $157 fine.

Gacindo Galindo, 42, of Helena, was charged with speeding, amended to operating an unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.

Kristina Leigh Herring, 39, of Spring Hill, Tennessee, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kory Inglis, 28, of Lima, was charged with driving under suspension due to child support/failure to appear and contempt, $161 fine.

Shourniqua J. Whaley, 30, of Lima, was charged with driving under suspension due to child support/failure to appear, $261 fine.

Alexis N. Elliston, 20, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $186 fine.

Roger J. Quinlan Jr., 64, of Troy, was charged with failure to file registration, $130 fine.

Tristan T. Vogan, 25, of Van Wert, was charged with reckless operation, dismissed, $130 fine.

Lavern Allene Davis, 39, of Dayton, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Michael Dean Goodman, 46, of Ada, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kevin D. Dotson, 40, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Mouhamad El Bachir Sy, 22, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Kristina M. Morris, 42, of New Bremen, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.

Jeremy L. Zwiebel, 36, of Saint Paris, was charged with no operator’s license and speeding, $255 fine.

Robert M. McCormick Jr., 45, of Proctorville, was charged with driving under suspension and contempt, $157 fine.

Jacob R. Holtzapple, 35, of Lima, was charged with speeding and no operator’s license, $160 fine.

David T. Knief, 43, of Lewistown, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Christian L. Miller, 20, of Botkins, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jonathan Michael Futryk, 33, of Tipp City, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Nona Nova Hill, 18, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Michael Todd Hockaday, 57, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Scott M. Weiskittel, 49, of Anna, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Wanda Kay Wildermuth, 67, of Maplewood, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Susan T. Eilerman, 47, of Fort Loramie, was charged with right of way at an intersection, $130 fine.

Khayree A. Saeed, 50, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Ashlynn M. Williams, 25, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $188 fine.

Amber Marie Hatfield, 40, of Waynesville, was charged with turn and stop signals, $130 fine.

Clayton Dwyane Cochran Jr., 19, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Luke A. Post, 58, of Fort Recovery, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jordan Jackson, 25, of Lima, was charged with driving under suspension, $232 fine.

Thomas L. Martin, 26, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $261 fine.

Patrick M. Stevens, 21, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Ethan Lee Westerbeck, 19, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Connie A. Bowden, 63, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.

Miranda Jo Leach, 26, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Steven McCullough, 47, of Shelbyville, Tennessee, was charged with the issuance of special permits, $130 fine.

Joshua R. Bell, 28, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Stacey Yinger, 34, of Sidney, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Aarron Vanderhorst, 28, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Carolyn M. Jensvold, 80, of Botkins, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Nathaniel T. Taylor, 42, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Sarah E. Wilson, 32, of Sidney, was charged with restrictions against an owner lending a vehicle to another, $205 fine.

Ramata Nage, 23, of Sidney, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

