SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of July 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:
Karysa J. York, 28, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Keshawn Jair Cortes Stafford, 25, of Troy, was charged with driving under suspension, failure to file registration and contempt, $157 fine.
Jayden Dalton, 19, of Sherwood, was charged with no operator’s license, $157 fine.
Gacindo Galindo, 42, of Helena, was charged with speeding, amended to operating an unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.
Kristina Leigh Herring, 39, of Spring Hill, Tennessee, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Kory Inglis, 28, of Lima, was charged with driving under suspension due to child support/failure to appear and contempt, $161 fine.
Shourniqua J. Whaley, 30, of Lima, was charged with driving under suspension due to child support/failure to appear, $261 fine.
Alexis N. Elliston, 20, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $186 fine.
Roger J. Quinlan Jr., 64, of Troy, was charged with failure to file registration, $130 fine.
Tristan T. Vogan, 25, of Van Wert, was charged with reckless operation, dismissed, $130 fine.
Lavern Allene Davis, 39, of Dayton, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.
Michael Dean Goodman, 46, of Ada, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Kevin D. Dotson, 40, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.
Mouhamad El Bachir Sy, 22, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.
Kristina M. Morris, 42, of New Bremen, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.
Jeremy L. Zwiebel, 36, of Saint Paris, was charged with no operator’s license and speeding, $255 fine.
Robert M. McCormick Jr., 45, of Proctorville, was charged with driving under suspension and contempt, $157 fine.
Jacob R. Holtzapple, 35, of Lima, was charged with speeding and no operator’s license, $160 fine.
David T. Knief, 43, of Lewistown, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.
Christian L. Miller, 20, of Botkins, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Jonathan Michael Futryk, 33, of Tipp City, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Nona Nova Hill, 18, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Michael Todd Hockaday, 57, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.
Scott M. Weiskittel, 49, of Anna, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.
Wanda Kay Wildermuth, 67, of Maplewood, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Susan T. Eilerman, 47, of Fort Loramie, was charged with right of way at an intersection, $130 fine.
Khayree A. Saeed, 50, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Ashlynn M. Williams, 25, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $188 fine.
Amber Marie Hatfield, 40, of Waynesville, was charged with turn and stop signals, $130 fine.
Clayton Dwyane Cochran Jr., 19, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.
Luke A. Post, 58, of Fort Recovery, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Jordan Jackson, 25, of Lima, was charged with driving under suspension, $232 fine.
Thomas L. Martin, 26, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $261 fine.
Patrick M. Stevens, 21, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.
Ethan Lee Westerbeck, 19, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Connie A. Bowden, 63, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.
Miranda Jo Leach, 26, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.
Steven McCullough, 47, of Shelbyville, Tennessee, was charged with the issuance of special permits, $130 fine.
Joshua R. Bell, 28, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Stacey Yinger, 34, of Sidney, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.
Aarron Vanderhorst, 28, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Carolyn M. Jensvold, 80, of Botkins, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Nathaniel T. Taylor, 42, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Sarah E. Wilson, 32, of Sidney, was charged with restrictions against an owner lending a vehicle to another, $205 fine.
Ramata Nage, 23, of Sidney, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.
Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell