11 vie for Little Miss Bremenfest title

NEW BREMEN — The 2022 Little Miss Bremenfest Pageant will take place on Sunday, Aug. 14, at 1:30 p.m. in the James F. Dicke Auditorium at the New Bremen High School.

This year, 11 girls going into first grade, will compete for the title of 2022 Little Miss Bremenfest. The girls are judged on poise and personality, dance performance, stage appeal, and a stage question.

The winners will be announced and crowned at the opening ceremonies of Bremenfest on Friday, Aug. 19, at the Pavilion in New Bremen. The winner, first, and second runner-up will each receive a $50 cash prize donated by OCCL-Tender Loving Care.

All winners will receive a crown from Hudson’s Jewelers, award plaque, flowers from Abloom, and a sash. Their gift bag donations are from Topsy Turvy Toys, Lather: a Hair co. for him and her, The Hair Loft, Southwestern Auglaize County Chamber of Commerce, Lock One Theatre and New Bremen Coffee Co.

The contestants for the 2022 crown are:

• Rylan Ginter, 6, daughter of Lauren Goodman

• Emma Flaute, 6, daughter of Kurt and Andrea Flaute

• Cecelia Van Skyock, 6, daughter of Travis and Theresa Van Skyock

• Isla Schmiesing, 5, daughter of Scott and Lisa Schmiesing

• Becky Kuenning, 6, Rob and Jackie Kuenning

• Paige Dwenger, 5, daughter of Steve and Natasha Dwenger

• Alexis McCollum, 7, daughter of Scott and Kate McCollum

• Cadence Poeppelman, 6, daughter of Tyler and Kelly Poeppelman

• Claire Balster, 6, daughter of Brent and Annie Balster

• Alexa Thobe, 6, daughter of Jeff and Audrey Thobe

• Georgia Lynch, 6, daughter of Jeff and Sue Lynch