Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.

• Kinetics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Mommy & Me (parent & child, ages 10 to 24 months); Pre-School Gymnastics (ages 2 to 5); Youth Gymnastics (ages 6+); Pre-Team Gymnastics; Acrobatic Gymnastics; Cheerleading classes; Tumbling classes; and Competitive Gymnastics Team. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Aquatics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Water Discovery/Exploration (parent & child, ages 6 months to 3 years); Preschool Swim Lessons (ages 3 to 6; swimmers in levels 1 through 3 must have a parent or adult in the water with the child); Youth Swim Lessons (ages 6+); Competitive Swim Team (Y Stingrays); Adult Swim Lessons (by appointment only); and Private & Semi-private Lessons available. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Summer Art Exhibit at Brukner Nature Center featuring artwork by Nora Steele’s “the Magic of Spring.” The show runs through Sept. 18.

• Pre-registration for session one of Brukner Nature Center’s Fall PEEP program, to be held Sept. 13 through Oct. 21 is open. PEEP sessions run from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday through Friday mornings and preschoolers age 3 to 5 years old will meet once a week at one of the sessions. Class sizes are limited to 10 children and cost is $55 for BNC Members per child or $75 for nonmembers per child. To pre-register, email [email protected] and provide the child’s name, age, birthdate, and phone number, along with the top three choices for class. An email will be sent confirming that the participant is registered and will specify which day they will be attending. Payment for the session must be received within three days. Payment is accepted by cash or check only and can be dropped off at the drop-box at the center or mailed to Brukner Nature Center, 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road, Troy.

• BLUE STAR MUSEUMS at the Brukner Nature Center, Troy. Each summer since 2010, Blue Star Museums have offered free admission to the nation’s active-duty military personnel and their families, including National Guard and Reserve, at museums across the United States. Active-duty military just need to show their card to get free admission for themselves and their family. The 2022 Blue Star Museums program will end on Monday, Sept. 5, Labor Day.

• Brukner Nature Center is seeking vendors for its Winter Arts & Crafts Show. BNC’s Winter Arts & Crafts Show will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The deadline for vendor applications is Monday, Sept. 12 by 5 p.m. All entries will be juried, with the most unique, natural or “green” crafts selected for the show by Sept. 16. Any crafts constructed with glitter will not be accepted into the show. For more information, contact BNC at [email protected], stop by to pick up a registration form or download one from the website at bruknernaturecenter.com/assets/bnc_arts-crafts-show_entry-form.pdf. All proceeds from this event benefit the wildlife programs.

THURSDAY, AUG. 11

FRIDAY, AUG. 12

• Knights of Columbus Fish Fry, 1300 Fourth Ave., Sidney. Drive-thru only from 5-7 p.m. Fish dinner includes fish and choice of two sides with dinner roll. $10 for adults and $7 for children/senior citizens.

• A fun night of music at the Maplewood Hall, 21567 Maplewood Road. Doors open at 5 p.m. and music will be played from 6-8 p.m. If you play an instrument, bring it and join in. For information, call Peggy at 937-726-3864.

• Bark in the Park: Dog Hike at 6 p.m. at Worth Family Nature Preserve. Dogs like to hike, too! Bring your (leashed) dog for a walk in the woods with others! Be prepared for the weather and bring baggies to pack out any “left-overs” your four-legged friend may leave on the trail. The event is free.

SATURDAY, AUG. 13

• Indoor Plant Swap Social from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Bish Discovery Center. Calling all indoor plant fanatics! Join everyone at the Bish Discovery Center for the first plant swap social. Bring your indoor plant cuttings, propagations, or mature plants that you’d like to potentially swap. No plants to swap? No worries! Come get to know other plant lovers in the community while enjoying some shade grown coffee. The event is free.

• The Greenville VFW is hosting the Darke County Singles Dances. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the dance from 8-11 p.m. The charge is $7 per person. The band will be Hearts on Fire. Food will be available; a 50/50 raffle;; door prizes; and instant tickets. You must be 21 years of age to attend.

SUNDAY, AUG. 14

• Little Miss Bremenfest Pageant begins at 1:30 p.m. in the James F. Dicke Auditorium at New Bremen High School. The Miss Bremenfest Pageant begins at 6 p.m. at the same location. The winners will be announced and crowned at the opening ceremonies of Bremenfest on Friday, Aug. 19, at the Pavilion in New Bremen.

TUESDAY, AUG. 16

• A Parkinsons Exercise Group Class will be held from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at Grand Lake Health/Premier Health YMCA-South, Minster.

• Pre-diabetes Education meeting, 9-11 a.m. or 5:30-7:30 p.m. in conference room 1 at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital, St. Marys. Call the clinical nutrition dietitian to sign up at 419-394-3335, ext. 1723.