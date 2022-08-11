New Knoxville Council votes to raze historic building

NEW KNOXVILLE – The former Adolph’s building in downtown New Knoxville will be razed following a vote by the New Knoxville village council Wednesday night. The vote was done via emergency, bypassing the usual three readings.

Following an executive session, Mayor Greg Leffler announced they had awarded the project to Advanced Demolition Services of McComb which bid $58,750 to do the demolition.

Three other companies offered bids, including Ben’s Construction of Lima for $75,000, Marksch Evacuating of Sylvania for $87,500 and Baumann Enterprises of Garfield Heights for $93,380.

Although no start date was set, the project is to be completed by end of October.

At a June council meeting, the council agreed unanimously to an emergency resolution to purchase for $1 the property at 100 N. Main St., formerly the site of Adolph’s restaurant. Former owner, Ryan Miltner, at one time had his office in the building. An earlier storm had badly damaged the roof and the building had become almost derelict in its condition.

In other action, council heard a second reading to amend a wage ordinance to update the current utilities clerk position to an administrative assistant position.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

