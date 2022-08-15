Willow Bradley, left, 9, and, Conner Boswell, 10, both of Sidney, pick out backpacks during the Salvation Army of Shelby County’s “Back 2 School Bash!” on Saturday, Aug. 13. Willow and Conner are the children of Cody Bradley and Tifany Bradley.

Kids attend the Salvation Army of Shelby County’s "Back 2 School Bash!" on Saturday, Aug. 13.

