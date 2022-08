SIDNEY — The Master Gardeners of Shelby County is hosting its final gardening series of 2022 on Thursday Aug. 18.

“Divide and Conquer” will be held Thursday from 6:30-7:45 p.m. at the Amos Memorial Public Library Community Room, 230 E. North St., Sidney.

This seminar is all about how and when to divide perennials and how to choose which bulbs to plant in the fall.

The event requires no advanced registration and is free to attend. There will be free refrechments and door prizes to win.