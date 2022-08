MAPLEWOOD — The Maplewood United Methodist Church is hosting an ice cream social on Sunday, Aug. 21, from 1:30-4 p.m..

The social will take place at the church, 21544 Maplewood Road, Maplewood. The members of the church invite the community to join them for ice cream, pies and brownies.

Donations will be accepted.

The church is also hosting a car show from 1:30-6 p.m.