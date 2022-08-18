Shelby County Fair Board passes multiple motions

SIDNEY – The Shelby County Fair Board passed multiple motions concerning an elected position, a sponsor dinner, and paying people for their help with the fair at a regular meeting on Aug. 17.

A member of the board consulted Ryan Yingst to fill the open position for Perry Township after the passing of Matt Henman who held the position before, and the rest of the members approved. Yingst will stay in the position until voting is held at the next fair.

Secretary Bill Clark mentioned that a dinner is being planned for the sponsors of the fair this year, and it will be held on Oct. 6. A motion was passed to go through with the event and to have food catered in.

The board decided to reimburse multiple non-board members for their help with the fair, including $200 to John Deeter, $100 to Craig Smail, and $500 to Breezy Yinger who handled social media. They will also pay about $700 to board member Jake Yinger to reimburse him for buying drinks, food and prizes for the rodeo.

The next fair board meeting will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m. in the secretary’s office.

