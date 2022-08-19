On the agendas

Russia Council

RUSSIA — Russia Village Council will hold a special meeting Sunday, Aug. 21, in council chambers at 7 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is the hiring of personnel.

Upper Valley Career Center

PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center’s Board of Education will meet Monday, Aug. 22, at 6 p.m. in the Adams Board Room.

Items on the agenda include a presentation on graduation requirements by the UVCC counselors; reports from the board president, board members, superintendent and treasurer; accept donations; hire a Title IX coordinator; approve out-of-district travel; and hiring staff members.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, Aug. 22, at 6:30 p.m. in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers. Members of the public may attend in person, or listen-in virtually by contacting the city clerk for log on information.

Anna Council

ANNA — The Anna Village Council will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 7 p.m. in the council chambers.