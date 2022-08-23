BBB prepare for Torch Awards, introduce new Golden Torch Award

DAYTON — Planning is already underway for the 2023 Better Business Bureau (BBB) Torch Awards and nominations are being accepted. The honor celebrates an organization’s successes and, this year, it could even lead to a cash award.

The BBB’s Torch Awards honor organizations whose leaders demonstrate a high level of personal character, ensure the organizations’ practices meet the highest standards of ethics, and consequently generate trust with customers and the community. The Torch Awards embody the BBB’s mission of advancing business trust.

There are four award categories for businesses based on the number of full-time employees. The BBB also has two award categories for nonprofits, which are also based on the number of full-time employees.

The winners of each category will be submitted for consideration for a new honor: the Golden Torch Award. The judges will evaluate the winners of each category to determine an overall Golden Torch Award winner. This winner will receive a $5,000 cash award to help enhance their operation and mission.

To learn more, nominate and apply for the awards, visit bbb.org/local/0322/torch-awards. The process is much simpler than it was in the past when large binders were required for submission. Now, it only takes a few simple online steps: complete an entry form, write three or four essays and upload some standard business documentation and your logo.

The deadline to nominate an organization for the honor is Feb. 1, 2023. The deadline to submit your own organization’s entry is March 1, 2023. The awards dinner will be held on May 9, 2023, at Sinclair Community College.

The BBB is also hosting free, optional virtual seminars to help with understanding the process and completing a submission. Seminars are planned for the following dates and times:

• Sept. 14 at 11:30 a.m.

• Oct. 20 at 3 p.m.

• Nov. 9 at 8:30 a.m.

• Dec. 5 at 12 p.m.

• Jan. 12 at 8:30 a.m.

• Feb. 8 at 3:30 p.m.

Register for one of the seminars by calling 937-610-2270.

If you have questions regarding these honors, call 937-610-2277 or email [email protected]

The honors are sponsored by many local organizations, including WesBanco Bank Inc. and Back To Business I.T.