PIQUA — Rolling Thunder Inc., Ohio Chapter 10 will hold its Rememberance Ride fundraiser on Aug. 27 at Piqua Harley.

Registratioon begins at 10:30 a.m. Kick stands are up at 1 p.m. The cost is $20 per vehicle,

There will be fun, food trucks, music, military vehicles and the ride. Mission 22, a group actively fighting to cut the number of military suicides down, will also be at the event.

The event is a fundraiser for the Pittsenbarger Memorial and the VAU wall.