Truck fire

A Sidney firefighter sprays water on the grass to prevent fire from a from spreading as a truck burns along the southbound lanes of I-75 just north of the mile marker 92 exit around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24. Initially the truck sent up a dark plume of smoke that could be seen for miles. The Sidney police and Ohio State Highway Patrol responded. No other information was available at press time.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/08/web1_DSC_7284.jpg A Sidney firefighter sprays water on the grass to prevent fire from a from spreading as a truck burns along the southbound lanes of I-75 just north of the mile marker 92 exit around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24. Initially the truck sent up a dark plume of smoke that could be seen for miles. The Sidney police and Ohio State Highway Patrol responded. No other information was available at press time. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/08/web1_SDN082522TruckFire.jpg A Sidney firefighter sprays water on the grass to prevent fire from a from spreading as a truck burns along the southbound lanes of I-75 just north of the mile marker 92 exit around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24. Initially the truck sent up a dark plume of smoke that could be seen for miles. The Sidney police and Ohio State Highway Patrol responded. No other information was available at press time. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News