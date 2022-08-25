Commissioners open bids for garage and pump station

SIDNEY – The Shelby County commissioners opened the bids for the Shelby County Maintenance Garage Project on Aug. 9 and received no bids, so they will review specifications and plans for the project before a new bid date is authorized.

The purpose of the project is to build a new parking garage and complete site work. The engineering estimate for the project is $210,000, and the original date for the project to be complete was Dec. 1, 2022.

In other business, the Eilerman Road Pump Station Rehabilitation Project bid opening date was Aug. 23. The commissioners also approved a request from the Shelby County recorder to set the fee per recorded document at $5 for the years 2023 through 2026.

Payments toward weekly expenditures were approved totaling $903,779.09 (July 21), $659,749.30 (July 28), $667,717.10 (Aug. 4), and $570,329.08 (Aug. 11). Transfers from the general fund were also approved to the engineer’s fund ($166,050.10) and the capital improvements fund ($166,050.10).

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.

