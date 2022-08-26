Crown Subdivision plat approved

NEW BREMEN – Plans for a new 21-lot subdivision moved a step closer at the New Bremen planning commission meeting Thursday night.

After obtaining feedback from the approximately 12 people who attended the meeting, the commission approved plans for what is called the Plum Street subdivision.

The approved plans included a plat diagram and a complete description of the restrictions, covenants and conditions that outline how the subdivision will be designed and built. The new development is bordered by Plum Street, Park Street and Eastmoor Drive.

Freytag and Associates consultant John Freytag, who represents the property owner and developer Crown Equipment, said the main purpose of the new subdivision is to allow the building of single family homes in a good neighborhood.

To accommodate the 21 homes, Crown will install all utilities and build a new street through the subdivision, to be named Margaret Street. Freytag said they hope to begin infrastructure installation soon, depending on obtaining the proper supplies. There is no approximate cost for each lot, said Freytag, because they need to factor in the cost of development.

The lots themselves are approximately 9,000 square feet, said Freytag. Homes must be a minimum of 1,200 square feet for one story houses and 1,800 feet for 1 1/2 story house. The garage, which is not part of the house square footage, must be able to hold at least two cars.

To keep each new home consistent with their neighbors in style and materials, Crown, as the developer, will nominate a three person committee to oversee the development of the property. The committee will need to approve any construction of a building, fence, wall drainage improvement or utility connection changes before the changes are begun on any lot in the subdivision. Committee approval will also be needed before any exterior additions, changes, alternations or restorations are made, in regard to the size, height, material colors and location of the property.

With approval of the committee, two buyers may be permitted to buy three lots, splitting the extra lot between them.

Crown obtained the land in a swap with New Bremen school district so that the district’s new elementary could be built adjacent to the current junior and senior high buildings east of the village on state Route 274.

The new Plum Street subdivision sits on the former football and baseball fields. Freytag said there are no current plans to develop the land south of the new subdivision, where the old elementary was located.

In anticipation of the subdivision development, the village already intends to apply for Ohio Public Works Commission funding to improve Plum Street, Park Street and Eastmoor Drive around the subdivision area.

The planning commission members in attendance were Jim Krohnenburg, Tess Eslhoff, Amber Hamburg, Logan O’Neal and Robert Parker.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.