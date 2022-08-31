Spirit EMS record

Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

Aug. 14-20

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS responded to 11 emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center. That’s four more than the week prior.

Five of the 11 calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington Townships including the village of Lockington and excluding the village of Russia. There were six dispatches in the Perry Port Salem district, which includes all of Salem and Perry Townships including the village of Port Jefferson.

In the Houston district, two of the five patients were transported to the hospital. One patient refused transport after being evaluated by EMS personnel. On one call, the ambulance was disregarded while en route because the Russia Fire personnel arrived on scene and learned that the patient was uninjured. On another call, the patient was deceased, and Houston firefighters and first responders and Shelby County deputies assisted Spirit EMS at the scene.

In the Perry Port Salem district, both Spirit EMS and Perry Port Salem Rescue were dispatched to six calls. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to three of the six calls, with Spirit EMS responding to all six. Three patients were transported from the scene by Spirit EMS. EMS personnel evaluated two people who refused transport after an evaluation. On another call, both EMS agencies were disregarded while en route after a Shelby County deputy arrived on scene and determined no medical emergency existed. Perry Port Salem Rescue also handled one mutual-aid call in the Anna Rescue territory last week.

Five patients were transported to the hospital last week with one being transported to Kettering Health Hospital in Troy and four to Wilson Health.

Spirit EMS responded to 100% of its dispatches last week.