Vendors needed for Buccs Bazaar

COVINGTON – Vendors are needed for Covington High School’s Business Professionals of America’s third annual Buccs Bazaar.

The Buccs Bazaar is a holiday event on Nov. 12 from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. at Covington High School. The bazaar offers a local holiday shopping experience with different vendors, crafting events, door prizes and raffle baskets.

The BPA is searching for different vendors to attend the event. Vendors for the event can range from food trucks to local business vendors.

Email [email protected] or call 937-473-2249 to register as a vendor. Registration deadline for vendors is Oct. 17.