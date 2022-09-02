Joan Lunden to speak at Ribbon of Hope luncheon

DAYTON – Kettering Health Foundation is hosting its 20th annual Ribbon of Hope luncheon on Friday, Oct. 14. This event features health and wellness vendors, boutique shopping, a nationally renowned speaker, and an opportunity to support the Women’s Wellness Fund.

Kettering Health Foundation’s Women’s Wellness Fund provides breast imaging services and other women’s cancer care to uninsured or underserved women in the Dayton area. Since 1995, the fund has raised $2.2 million, helped more than 15,000 women, and provided nearly $1M to support the purchase of new tomography units at multiple Kettering Health Breast Center locations.

This year’s keynote speaker is Joan Lunden, an award-winning journalist, bestselling author, television host, and motivational speaker. For nearly 40 years, Lunden greeted viewers each day on Good Morning America, making her the longest-running female host ever on early morning television. In June 2014, Lunden was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer. At the luncheon, she will explain how she turned her diagnosis into an opportunity to become an advocate and help others.

The luncheon will be held from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., with doors opening at 10 a.m. Registration for luncheon begins at 11 a.m.

It will be held at Sinclair Ponitz Center, Sinclair Community College Conference Center, 444 W. Third Street, Dayton.

To register or be a sponsor, call the Kettering Health Foundation at 937-395-8607 or visit

https://ketteringhealth.org/give/kettering-health-foundation/ribbon-of-hope.