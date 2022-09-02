Commissioners offer recovery grant programs

SIDNEY — The commissioners have committed $200,000 of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to a hospitality and tourism recovery grant program and $100,000 of ARPA funding to a non-profit recovery grant program. These programs will provide grants to reimburse eligible business owners and organizations for COVID-19 related expenses.

Applicants must be a for-profit entity with a location in Shelby County for the hospitality and tourism grant and a non-profit entity with a location in Shelby County for the non-profit grant. Eligible bricks-and mortar businesses may apply for a one-time grant of $5,000 to $25,000 to reimburse for pandemic-related expenses. Eligible at-home businesses may apply for a one-time grant of $5,000 to $10,000. Eligible non-profit organizations may apply for a one-time grant of $10,000.

Award determinations will be based on a first-come, first-serve basis. Applications will be accepted until Sept. 30, 2022, at 4 p.m. Program details and application forms can be found on the county website, located at www.co.shelby.oh.us.

For questions regarding the program, contact Angela Hamberg, the executive director of the Regional Planning Commission and the ARPA grant administrator, at 937-498-7273 or [email protected]