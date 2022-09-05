Anna Village Council hires new village administrator

ANNA – The Anna Village Council unanimously approved the hiring of Jess Geuy as the new village administrator at a regular meeting on July 26.

Geuy started in the position on July 27, and his salary is $70,000. The council also waived the residency requirement for this position.

Four motions concerning village spending were also approved by the council at the meeting. Turnout gear will be purchased for $21,658.76, and extrication equipment will be purchased for $13,660. There will be a change in the Nagel quote for the County Road 25A project, and there will be a retro-purchase of wastewater pumps over the $5,000 spending authority.

The decision on the ordinance revising the appendix of the public works section in the code of ordinances was postponed, and Mayor Mark Pulfer said the fees have not been updated yet for the ordinance.

Police Chief Darrin Goudy requested an additional personal day per year for Officer Nathan Mahaffy so he could successfully train new officers for the department, but the council denied the request because they felt that the training was part of his job.

The Ohio Public Works Commission (OPWC) repaving schedule is now scheduled for 2023 instead of 2022. The council again discussed sidewalks in certain areas of the village, and Pulfer said he talked with a couple other villages about their sidewalk requirements. The village will investigate getting sidewalks installed around the detention basin this year. If sidewalks are installed in Timber Trail, then approximately 18 kids under 10 years old would benefit from them.

One citizen concern involved a resident and 4-H member having chickens and ducks that she said she will be butchering, and this will be followed up on. Courtney Burns inquired about the lot for sale on the corner of East Main and Meadowview as she is interested in zoning the property for a small studio gym, and Cindy Naseman inquired on the status of the corporation limit signs being moved, which was not investigated as of the meeting time.

Other regular sessions of the council were held on Aug. 9 and Aug. 23, and the next regular session will be held on Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. in the council chambers.

By Charlotte Caldwell [email protected]

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.

