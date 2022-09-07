Grant open to nonprofits supporting loneliness

DAYTON — The Dayton All the Lonely Grant Committee is accepting applications from Miami Valley nonprofit organizations offering programs aimed at overcoming loneliness and isolation that connect individuals through technology or in-person events.

The grant was established after multiple Miami Valley community organizations, including presenting sponsor United Church Homes (UCH), came together to sponsor the Ohio premiere of All the Lonely People in June, a documentary highlighting the epidemic of social isolation and loneliness. Today, more than $9,000 has been set aside and grants will be awarded between $1,000 and $3,000.

Applications can be submitted at https://www.unitedchurchhomes.org/all-the-lonely-people/. The deadline for submission is Nov. 1, winners will be notified by Dec. 10 and monies will be distributed by the end of the year.

United Church Homes has four senior living communities in the Dayton area: The Trinity Community at Fairwood, The Trinity Community at Fairborn, The Trinity Community at Beavercreek and the Trinity Community at Miami Township. UCH is also working on The Longfellow Commons, a partnership with G.F. Bailey Company and Weyland Ventures involving restoration of the historic Longfellow school building and new construction of 80 apartments on the campus.

Contact Kim Moeller, All the Lonely People Grant committee member for more details at [email protected]