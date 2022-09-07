A good first day

Scarlett Verhotz, left, 3, runs into the arms of her waiting mom, Jackie Verhotz, both of Sidney, after Scarlett attended her first day of preschool at the Sidney Co-Op Nursery School on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Scarlett said of her first day, “It was good.” Scarlett is also the daughter of Matt Verhotz.

Scarlett Verhotz, left, 3, runs into the arms of her waiting mom, Jackie Verhotz, both of Sidney, after Scarlett attended her first day of preschool at the Sidney Co-Op Nursery School on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Scarlett said of her first day, “It was good.” Scarlett is also the daughter of Matt Verhotz. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_SDN090822PreSchoolStart.jpg Scarlett Verhotz, left, 3, runs into the arms of her waiting mom, Jackie Verhotz, both of Sidney, after Scarlett attended her first day of preschool at the Sidney Co-Op Nursery School on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Scarlett said of her first day, “It was good.” Scarlett is also the daughter of Matt Verhotz. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News