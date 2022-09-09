Shultz Huber & Associates announces promotions

ST. MARYS — Shultz Huber & Associates Inc. has announced two recent promotions. Jill Griesdorn has been promoted to supervisor, while Gavin Liechty has been promoted to an in-charge accountant.

Griesdorn, a CPA, has been with the firm since 2018. She holds bachelor’s degrees in business/accounting and education from Wright State University. She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Ohio Society of Certified Public Accountants, St. Marys Kiwanis Board and Women in Leadership of West Central Ohio. She is also active with the Friends of the St. Marys Theater and Grand Opera House. Griesdorn works in the firm’s St. Marys office.

Liechty joined the firm in 2020 and works in the Bryan office. He holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Lourdes University.

Supervisors work directly with clients while taking a leadership role in coordinating and managing projects. They also oversee in-charge accountants, staff accountants and accounting assistants. In-charge accountants work directly with clients and oversee staff accountants and accounting assistants.

The firm is hiring for a variety of public accounting positions in Archbold, Bryan, Defiance, St. Marys and Van Wert. All experience levels are welcome, including recent graduates with an accounting-related degree. To learn more or to submit a resume, visit sha.cpa/career-opportunities.

Shultz Huber & Associates Inc. is a full-service accounting, tax and business consulting CPA firm specializing in assisting businesses and their owners plan for their future and achieve their goals in an ever-changing financial and regulatory environment. Offices are located in Archbold, Bryan, Defiance, St. Marys and Van Wert, Ohio, with seven shareholders and 60 employees.