Truck crashes into train

The Sidney Fire Department and Sidney police respond to a report of a truck that drove into a train that was on the train tracks next to the Cargill Inc., facility on South Vandemark Road just south of Campbell Road at around 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8. According to scanner traffic a person was reportedly unconscious and transported to Wilson Health. No other information was available at press time. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_SDN091022TrainVtruck.jpg The Sidney Fire Department and Sidney police respond to a report of a truck that drove into a train that was on the train tracks next to the Cargill Inc., facility on South Vandemark Road just south of Campbell Road at around 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8. According to scanner traffic a person was reportedly unconscious and transported to Wilson Health. No other information was available at press time. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News