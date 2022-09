Pre Patriot Day

Sidney Fire Chief Chad Hollinger, left, talks with Jackson Hagood, 8, of Sidney, during a first responders recognition day at Christian Academy Schools on Thursday, Sept. 9. Jackson is the son of Beth and JP Hagood.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_DSC_3297.jpg

Shelby County Sheriff James Frye attends first responders recognition day at Christian Academy Schools on Thursday, Sept. 9.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_DSC_3290.jpg Shelby County Sheriff James Frye attends first responders recognition day at Christian Academy Schools on Thursday, Sept. 9.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_DSC_3291.jpg

Sidney Fire Chief Chad Hollinger, left, talks with Jackson Hagood, 8, of Sidney, during a first responders recognition day at Christian Academy Schools on Thursday, Sept. 9. Jackson is the son of Beth and JP Hagood.