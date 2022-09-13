Thanking first responders

First responders from the Sidney Fire Department, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and Sidney Police Department attend a luncheon honoring first responders. The luncheon was organized by Sidney City Schools and held at the Sidney Board of Education Office on Monday, Sept. 12.

Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News