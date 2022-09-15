Council voices concerns about speeders

NEW KNOXVILLE – The New Knoxville Council heard concerns about speeding through the village during its met Wednesday, Sept. 14, meeting. Also discussed was the village’s annual Christmas celebration as well as the impending demolition of the former Adoph’s building. Finally, the date for Trick or Treat was set.

Carolyn Bock, council’s chairperson for the Streets and Sidewalks committee, said she had spoken to Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) about drivers not abiding by speed limits within the village. She said ODOT would study the situation and decide whether extra signage was needed. It was noted by Mayor Keith Leffel that he had seen an uptick in the issuance of speeding tickets this past week.

Bock also reported the 2022 Christmas in the Village will happen on Saturday, Dec. 3, beginning with a Breakfast With Santa at the American Legion at 8:30 a.m. Bock said after that activities will go on all along state Route 29 through the village.

Plans continue to move forward for demolition of the building that housed the former Adolph’s restaurant. The mayor reported the asbestos lining the pipes in the basement had been removed. The demolition of the building is expected to happened sometime in mid-October. The building was purchased by the village earlier in the year and was found to be unsalvageable, mostly due to heavy water damage through a storm-damaged roof.

Goblins and ghosties will be allowed to roam the street on Oct. 27 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for Trick or Treat.

Finally, council approved two resolutions to bring funding to the village.

One resolution accepted $53,078.74 from the distribution of local government funds as determined by the Auglaize County.

The second resolution brought in $43,150 for the general fund and $28,919 for the fire department. This represented the amounts and rates of local property taxes as determined by the Auglaize County Budget Commission.

Both measures were approved by emergency, bypassing the usual three readings.

An ordinance was approved via emergency vote to designate village solicitor Jason This as the public records and Ohio Sunshine Law training designee for the mayor and village council.

A third and final reading of an ordinance was approved to amend a wage ordinance that updates the utilities clerk position to an administrative assistant position.

The next council meeting is Wednesday, Oct. 17 ,at 7:30 p.m. at the village administrative building.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

