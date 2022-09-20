THURSDAY, SEPT. 22

• The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306.

• Grand Lake Health Systems hosts a childbirth/lamaze class from 6 to 8:30 p.m. in the Grand Lake Medical Office Building, 1140 S. Knoxville Ave., St. Marys. Call the Birthing Center at 419-394-3335 ext. 2419 to sign up.

• The Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua. 937-773-6753.

• Hope and Revelation, a 12-Step Recovery through the Life Recovery Bible, is a weekly meeting for recovering addicts based on Biblical teachings. Meetings are held every Thursday at 7 p.m. at the offices of Samaritan Works, 315 E. Court St., Sidney.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 23

• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St., Sidney. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on meetings or visit aa.org or https://www.loc8nearme.com/ohio/sidney/st-johns-lutheran-church/6498074/ for more information.

• Staying Clean for the Weekend Alcoholics Anonymous weekly meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in the Sidney Baptist Church at 1322 E. Court St.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 24

• Grand Lake Health Systems Half Marathon and Kids Run along the shores of Grand Lake St. Marys in Celina at 7:3o a.m.

• Saturday Morning Eye Opener group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

• Sidney Woman of Hope group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 25

• The Wilderness Trail Museum in Fort Loramie is open 1 to 4 p.m. through September, with new exhibits and displays.

• The Pony Wagon Historical Museum, located at 510 Washington St., St. Paris, will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. Contact Rita Zerkle at 937-663-5151 for more information.

MONDAY, SEPT. 26

• Primary Purpose Group of of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 27

• The Wilderness Trail Museum’s Genealogy Room in Fort Loramie is open from 9 a.m. to noon, and volunteers are on hand to help with family research. In addition to a large library of printed materials, the genealogy room also provides computer access to Newspapers.com, the Ancestry Library Edition of Ancestry.com, and other online resources.

• A Parkinsons Exercise Group Class will be held from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at Grand Lake Health/Premier Health YMCA-South, Minster.

• Sidney group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

• Grand Lake Medical Health Systems will be doing free prostate screenings from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Grand Lake Medical Office building, 1140 S. Knoxville Ave., St. Marys.

• Babysitting 101 at the Grand Lake Rehab Building at 1065 Hager St., St. Mary’s, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The class is designed to teach fifth, sixth and seventh graders safety, first aid, emergency care, behavior and discipline and more to help prepare them as caregivers. Classes cost$15, which includes materials, drinks and snacks. Registration is required, contact Stefanie Lowry at 419-394-6132.

• Wilson Health Grief Support Group to meet at 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Wilson Hospital Professional Building, door 4, Sidney.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 28

• 12 and 12 group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.