Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.

• Kinetics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Mommy & Me (parent & child, ages 10 to 24 months); Pre-School Gymnastics (ages 2 to 5); Youth Gymnastics (ages 6+); Pre-Team Gymnastics; Acrobatic Gymnastics; Cheerleading classes; Tumbling classes; and Competitive Gymnastics Team. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Aquatics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Water Discovery/Exploration (parent & child, ages 6 months to 3 years); Preschool Swim Lessons (ages 3 to 6; swimmers in levels 1 through 3 must have a parent or adult in the water with the child); Youth Swim Lessons (ages 6+); Competitive Swim Team (Y Stingrays); Adult Swim Lessons (by appointment only); and Private & Semi-private Lessons available. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Pre-registration for session one of Brukner Nature Center’s Fall PEEP program, to be held Sept. 13 through Oct. 21 is open. PEEP sessions run from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday through Friday mornings and preschoolers age 3 to 5 years old will meet once a week at one of the sessions. Class sizes are limited to 10 children and cost is $55 for BNC Members per child or $75 for nonmembers per child. To pre-register, email [email protected] and provide the child’s name, age, birthdate, and phone number, along with the top three choices for class. An email will be sent confirming that the participant is registered and will specify which day they will be attending. Payment for the session must be received within three days. Payment is accepted by cash or check only and can be dropped off at the drop-box at the center or mailed to Brukner Nature Center, 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road, Troy.

• Homeschool Nature Club at the Brukner Nature Center has added more spots for up to 50 kids during each session. Staff naturalists have developed hands-on educational lesson plans using live wildlife and outdoor exploration. The club is for homeschooled students aged 5-11 and costs $5/child each month for BNC members and $8/child each month for non-members. The Homeschool Nature Club will meet on the third Wednesday of each month starting Sept. 21 and through May. Pre-registration is required and can be done via phone by calling 937-698-6493 Monday through Friday or by emailing [email protected] Parents may register and pay for one month or several at a time. All fees are non-refundable.

• The Fort Recovery Museum will be open Saturdays and Sundays through September from noon to 5 p.m. To learn about what the Fort Recovery Museum offers, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HajP7zRoup0.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 23

• Third annual Glass Pumpkin Festival returns to Hocking Hills. The festival lasts from Sept. 23 to 25 and is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Parking is limited so attendees are encouraged to reserve their spot for $5 at glasspumpkinfestival.com. Each reservation will receive a $5 coupon towards their Jack Pine Pumpkin purchase. The festival will feature artists from around the region showing and selling their work, various pumpkin flavored foods, an array of food trucks and glassblowing artists from Jack Pine Studio scattered throughout the festival for attendees to watch the glassblowing process.

• New Bremen’s Pumpkinfest begins at 4 p.m. and runs through Saturday, Sept. 24. There will be inflatables for the kids, various food trucks and entertainment by Brothers Law and Katilyn Schmit and the Move.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 24

• New Bremen’s Pumpkinfest begins with a pumpkin pancake breakfast from 7-11 a.m.; Great Pumpkin Roll Bike Ride starting at 8:30 a.m.; Artisan Showcase from 9 .m.-4 p.m.; Shuffle Mug tournament; cornhole tournaments; and entertainment by 40 Acre and Brother Believe Me.

• Darke County Parks’ Prairie Days begin and go through Sept. 25. Prairie Days includes historical interpreters, children’s crafts, candle dipping and more. There will be a Best Beard contest, sack races, a strong man contest and more during the Pioneer Olympics. There will be live performances both days from the Darke County Civic Theatre, The Silver Grass Band, Ted Yoder and Mora & The Boys. For more information visit www.darkecountyparks.org

• Grand Lake Half Marathon consists of a half marathon, a 5K and a kids One Mile Fun Run. The course starts in St. Marys and heads west along the lake. Register today at grandlakemarathon.com.