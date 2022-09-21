Class holds 65th reunion

The Holy Angels class of 1957 held their 65th class reunion on Aug. 6 at the Sidney American Legion. Pictured in the front row are Janice (Klecker) Baumann, far left, Jane (Romaker) Cotrell, Janet (Maier) Born and Mary Jean (Millet) Sherman, far right. In the back row; on the left is Pat (McGrath) Edwards, on her right is Don Weigandt, Tom Dorner, Mike Scully and Ann (Brandewie) Sharp is on the far right.

