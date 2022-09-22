Edison State Student PTA Club donates to local Rehabilitation Center

PIQUA — The Edison State Community College Student Physical Therapist Assistant (PTA) Club recently made a $735 donation to the Rehabilitation Center for Neurological Development in Piqua.

The donation was presented by Edison State PTA students Stephanie Mitrousis and Caitlyn Roberson, along with Sara Young, director of the PTA program/assistant professor, to Carla Bertke, executive director at the Rehabilitation Center.

Funds donated to the organization were raised during the Student PTA Club’s Volley for a Cause event on May 7 at the Lincoln Community Center in Troy. Six teams of six to eight players each paid a $60 fee to play. A silent auction was also held during the event. Mitrousis and Roberson organized the Volley for a Cause event.

“We’re very appreciative that Edison State’s PTA students chose the Rehab Center’s Aquatic Therapy & Wellness Center to be the recipient of funds raised during their Volley for a Cause event,” said Bertke in a press release. “The funds will be used to purchase much-needed new equipment, such as AquaJogger belts, foam buddies, and Dolfin adult and child kickboards. We’re honored to be a community partner with the Edison State PTA program.”

Located in the Hahn-Hufford Center of Hope, the Rehabilitation Center helps those with special needs reach their full potential through neurodevelopmental, neuroeducational, and wellness programs using the concept of neurodevelopmental therapy. By working with the center, the general community can increase their well-being through various services.

To learn more about the Rehabilitation Center, visit www.rcnd.org