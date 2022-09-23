Samaritan Works thanks Shelby County United Way

SIDNEY — Samaritan Works is sending thanks to Shelby County United Way for its continued support. Samaritan Works’ mission is to provide faith-filled, sober living to those in Shelby County, Ohio working to change their lives and live free from addiction to drugs and alcohol.

Samaritan Works, a partner agency of the Shelby County United Way, provides two sober living homes in Sidney that can house up to 15 people. Samaritan Works is a non-denominational, faith filled program, and promotes faith, hope, accountability, and compassion as the participant works through their recovery. Samaritan Works includes consistent and effective recovery through faith, as well as a plan for living a sober life after leaving the program.

Samaritan Works Executive Director Tricia Alloway, along with its Board of Directors recognizes that their mission would not be possible without the partnership of the Shelby County United Way and its funding from local area employers.

“We use these funds through local donations to Shelby County United Way to provide drug testing kits, transportation of participants to appointments and work, house supplies, life skills training, emergency housing, assistance with clothing for employment, meals, recovery focused activities, as well as graduation ceremonies for those completing the program. All of this, and many more services Samaritan Works provides are because of the generosity of the local employers, and the support of the Shelby County United Way,” said Alloway.

Alloway noted that this generosity is greatly appreciated. She encourages anyone who can to donate to Shelby County United Way’s 2022 Campaign “United for Impact.” The campaign runs through the end of October. To donate online, visit www.shelbycountyunitedway.org and click DONATE.

Samaritan Works will be holding its annual Scavenger Hunt on Oct. 22, starting at 5 p.m.

“Anyone wanting to support our mission through a fun evening can visit our website at www.samaritanworks.org, our FaceBook page, or by calling 937-658-4545 to register,” said Alloway.

The scavenger hunt cost is $20 per person. Prizes, lots of fun and food will be provided.