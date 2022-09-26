United Way’s POWER invests over $135K back into community

SIDNEY — POWER, the Shelby County United Way Women’s Initiative group, has allocated over $135,000 back into the community through fund raisers and membership dues since its conception.

Established in 2013 with just 23 Charter members, POWER has now grown to 135 members who continue to stand up and take action to address the needs of children and their families in our community.

POWER accepted applications this summer for annual grants earmarked for projects that fulfill POWER’s mission to help provide programs and assistance in areas that benefit children and families in Shelby County. Twenty-four POWER Grants were allocated totaling $35,000 to 501c3 agencies or government entities:

• SIdney High School Counselor – high school mental health curriculum guides

• Sidney City Schools Latchkey Program – healthy snacks, art supplies & gym equip

• Sidney Cooperative Nursery School – reading specialist

• Fairlawn Local Schools- snacks for after school program

• Emerson Primary School – new book every month for 2nd graders

• Holy Angels School – alternative seating & sensory path

• Elizabeth’s New Life Center – earn while you learn program

• Jackson Center Schools – all-inclusive gaga ball pit

• Christian Academy Schools- mobile teaching kitchen

• Emerson Primary – kindergarten – read aloud theme sets, stem activities

• Holy Angels School – IXL computer-based learning platform membership

• Rustic Hope- gas gift cards

• Emerson Primary – kindergarten – two sensory tables

• Emerson Primary – second grade – guided reading book sets

• Holy Angels School – stem activity materials

• Sidney Middle School – music dept. – hand chimes, mini keyboard controllers

• Russia Local Schools – T-shirts for whole school with respect theme

• Historic Sidney Theatre – Summer Theatre camps

• Wilson Health Foundation – halo sleep sacks

• Midwest Regional ESC – vocational tasks boxes, computer programs for MD classrooms

• Shelby County Libraries – Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

• Emerson Primary – first grade – magnetic letters & boards

• Wilma Valentine Childcare – smartboard

• Shelby County Sheriff Office – 911 dispatch presentation materials

POWER Associate Amy West said, “Our kindergarten tutoring program will kick off the week of Oct. 4th. We are placing volunteers into kindergarten classrooms at all 10 classrooms at Longfellow and Emerson. Slots are still available Monday through Thursday 9-10am.” Please call the United way office at 937-492-2101 to volunteer.

POWER members have the opportunity to volunteer, attend events, or simply make a financial contribution. Anyone interested in joining POWER may contact Amy at the Shelby County United Way office at 937.492.2101, email Amy at [email protected], or go to www.Power4Women.org/JoinUs Additional information on POWER, and the impact they are having in the community can be found on their website at Power4Women.org.

The Shelby County United Way is a local 501c3 non-profit organization that has earned the highest rating from Charity Navigator eight out of the past nine years. Monies raised in the annual campaign are invested locally under the leadership and direction of our local volunteer Board of Directors and Community Allocation Volunteers. Through the Second week of the campaign, the campaign total is $265,761.25. Donors can make payroll contributions with participating employers or make a one time or reoccurring donation by visiting www.shelbycountyunitedway.org or text SHELBY to 40403. Checks can be made payable to Shelby County United Way and mailed to P.O. Box 751, Sidney.