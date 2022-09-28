Shelby County Fair Board discusses money allocations, fair dates and funding

SIDNEY – The Shelby County Fair Board passed multiple motions concerning money allocations, dates and a funding request for next year’s fair during a regular meeting on Sept. 21.

The board decided to donate $1,000 to Sidney Fire and Emergency Services for their help at the fair as personnel was present every day of the fair for different events. They donated $600 to the department the previous year for being present at the fair for two days.

The red gates on the fairgrounds will be power washed and painted with the help of students from four schools: Fairlawn, Fort Loramie, Botkins and Anna. The board agreed to pay $255 for paint for this project.

A motion passed allocating $22,860.87 to pay bills. The board also agreed to buy 20 Spring Creek blocks at $50 each to extend the demolition derby pit and parking blocks for $6 each and up to $200 in rebar to stake down the blocks as needed.

The board passed a funding request to get money from the Ohio fairs fund – which is mentioned in Ohio Revised Code (ORC) 3769.082 – to pay for races and operating expenses. This must be done every year.

The official dates for the fair in 2023 will be July 23-29 as approved at the meeting.

Shelby County Maintenance Supervisor Chris Roediger mentioned that he is acquiring quotes for a tree that is half dead and leaning over a house, not on the fairgrounds property. Ryan Yingst was also officially sworn in at the beginning of the meeting.

The next fair board meeting will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m. in the secretary’s office.

New fair board member Ryan Yingst is officially sworn in at the Shelby County Fair Board meeting on Sept. 21.

By Charlotte Caldwell [email protected]

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.

