Absentee ballots available for Nov. 8 election

SIDNEY — Absentee voter ballots for the General Election are available at the Shelby County Board of Elections Office, 230 E. Court St., Sidney. Registered voters may email or call the Board of Elections to request an application at [email protected] or 937-498-7207. Applications for absentee ballots to be mailed must be received by noon Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

Early in-person voting hours are:

• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Wednesday to Friday, Oct. 12 – 14

• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Monday to Friday, Oct. 17 – 21

• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Monday to Friday, Oct. 24 – 28

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Saturday, Oct. 29

• 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. – Monday to Friday, Oct. 31 – Nov. 4

• 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022

• 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. – Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022

• 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Monday, Nov. 7, 2022