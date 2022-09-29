Smoke detectors save lives

SIDNEY — At 4:26 a.m. on Sept. 29, Sidney firefighters were dispatched to 1775 Fair Oaks Drive for a reported structure fire.

While fire units were responding, Sidney police officers who were on the scene advised that all occupants were out of the building. The occupants were awoken by their smoke detectors and then smelled smoke. They found heavy smoke in the garage and exited the residence and called 911.

When Sidney firefighters arrived, they found a single-story, single-family residence with smoke showing through the eaves. Crews quickly located the fire in the garage and the fire was extinguished with no extension to the rest of the residence. The cost of the damage was estimated at $4,000 to the property and $1,000 to the contents. No injuries were reported involving occupants or responding personnel.

AES Power and CenterPoint Energy were called to the scene, but due to the quick actions of the residents and fire crews, the utilities were able to be left in service.

All off-duty personnel was called in to man Fire Station 1 while the incident was ongoing.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Sidney Fire Department investigation unit.