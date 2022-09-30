PAC adds two more art-learning stations to Art 4 Everyone

PIQUA — Interested in learning guitar and watercolor on a budget? Piqua Arts Council has you covered, and then some. Their brand-new event, Art 4 Everyone, features eight different art-learning stations with guitar, watercolor, cake decorating, acrylic pouring, origami, drawing, printmaking and pastels. In addition to these art opportunities, PAC has worked alongside three local businesses in creating 3D works of art, each representative of their work, that will be auctioned off at the end of the night. Dinner by Mrs. B’s Catering and a cash bar will also be available.

Jimmy Felts has been playing guitar since he was 8 years old, starting his own band at just 12. By the time he was 21, Felts became a full-time musician and guitar instructor and he’s been touring, playing at events & venues and teaching guitar ever since. “At 68 I am still a student of the guitar,” said Felts. “I am blessed to have turned my passion into a career that I have never grown tired of.”

Felts currently performs at events and venues all across Miami County and beyond, including our 2021 Sounds of the Season Holiday Concert, various events in Troy, this year’s Annual International Play Music On The Porch Day and more. You can learn more about Felts and his music on his website at www.jimmyfelts.com.

After leaving her career as a mechanical engineer in 2006, Yuki Hall started her journey with watercolor painting at a local art center. Since then, she has become an award-winning watercolor artist known for her loose style and impressionistic approach. Her works emphasize simplicity, tonal value patterns, fluidity and confident brush strokes. Hall is an avid teacher, instructing workshops all around the U.S. and Europe.

Hall holds a signature membership to Transparent Watercolor Society of America, Ohio Watercolor Society and Whiskey Painters of America. Her work has been accepted into prestigious national & international juried competitions, and has been featured in highly competitive national art & watercolor publications. Learn more about Hall and her artwork on her website at www.yukihallfineart.com.

Tickets are only $15 and include all amenities. More information and tickets for the event can be found at www.PiquaArtsCouncil.org/art-4-everyone.

PAC wants to give a special thank you to celebrity sponsors, Ohio Arts Council and Premier Health – Upper Valley Medical Center, and event sponsors, Winans Chocolates & Coffee, Greenville National Bank and Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home for making this event possible.